Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Increased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average is $127.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.