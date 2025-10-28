Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $584.50 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $610.51 and a 200-day moving average of $534.28. The company has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.07.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

