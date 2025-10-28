Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 243 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $221.09. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.25, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

