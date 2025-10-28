iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

