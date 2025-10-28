Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 385.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.00.

Shares of TSLA opened at $452.42 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.41 and a 200-day moving average of $342.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

