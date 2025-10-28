729 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Purchased by Wincap Financial LLC

Wincap Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 287,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,519,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.7% in the second quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $367.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

