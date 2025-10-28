New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 5,346 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

