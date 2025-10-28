CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $37,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 29.8% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $280,000. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 20.8% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 23.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,240,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:KO opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

