GGM Financials LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

GGM Financials LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $309.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.71. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

