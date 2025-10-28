Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Buys 135 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.2% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $221.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

