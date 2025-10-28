Rossby Financial LCC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rossby Financial LCC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $576.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

