Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,049 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

NYSE ANET opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $162.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,502,040 shares of company stock valued at $757,696,915. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

