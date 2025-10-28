Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of GWN Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $486.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.74. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $576.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

