Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after buying an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $486.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.44 and a 200-day moving average of $466.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.