Rossby Financial LCC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rossby Financial LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $630.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $630.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

