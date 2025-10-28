Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $833.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

