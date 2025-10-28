Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Lifted by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after buying an additional 773,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $825.74 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $935.63. The company has a market cap of $781.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $769.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.