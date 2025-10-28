Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $388,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 134.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 239,178 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $448.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $192.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.88.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

