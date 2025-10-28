Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.19.

NYSE CAT opened at $527.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $544.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

