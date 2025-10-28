GWN Securities Inc. Sells 289,836 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

GWN Securities Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,836 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of T stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

