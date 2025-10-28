Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4%
NYSE:CMG opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
