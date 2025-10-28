American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $216,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $81,074,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $361.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.38. The company has a market capitalization of $249.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $362.84.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,011 shares of company stock worth $70,725,044 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.