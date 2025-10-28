Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

