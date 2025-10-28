Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires 15 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 6,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $1,130.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,139.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,056.13. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,299.29.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

