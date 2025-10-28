RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 0.8% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $180.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,841 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

