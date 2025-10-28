5,346 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Bought by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.