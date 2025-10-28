First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,119,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,281,000 after purchasing an additional 243,683 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

