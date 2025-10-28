First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,660.00 to $5,590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,014.85.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,254.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,427.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,378.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

