Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The company has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

