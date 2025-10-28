HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Stake Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,943,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 604,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.42.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $468.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $469.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

