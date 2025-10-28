Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.8% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.17.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.62 and a one year high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.