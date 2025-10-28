Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $3.23 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

