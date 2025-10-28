First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,560 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.