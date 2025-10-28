Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $219.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $220.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

