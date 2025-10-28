GGM Financials LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GGM Financials LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

