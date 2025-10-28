CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.47.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $529.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.12, a PEG ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.82. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $535.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

