May Hill Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

May Hill Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of May Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.