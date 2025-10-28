Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $22.80 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $22,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $182.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.71. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $182.87. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

