Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 675.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 52,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,260,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,001,055. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,260,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 352,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,001,055. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,608 shares of company stock valued at $92,116,058. 36.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.93. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $144.32 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

