Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 11,192 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after purchasing an additional 969,027 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $924,643,000 after purchasing an additional 728,924 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $83.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

