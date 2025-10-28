United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Galvan Research lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.