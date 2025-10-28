IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $8.78 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of UPS opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.