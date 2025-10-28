The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after buying an additional 116,535 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $9,596,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $789.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $768.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

