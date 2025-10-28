Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 24,400 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,323 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $357.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.91. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.50 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

