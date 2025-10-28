Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,094.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,190.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $747.77 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,352.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

