The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after buying an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after buying an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $84,408,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,244,000 after buying an additional 340,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.27.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.13. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

