Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $73.63 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $73,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 710.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 733,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after buying an additional 643,255 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $8,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $105.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.