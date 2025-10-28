Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires 529 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $630.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.58. The firm has a market cap of $783.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $630.29.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

