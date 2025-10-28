Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LLY opened at $825.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $770.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $769.08.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

