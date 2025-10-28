MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,017,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $242,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 85.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,270,000 after purchasing an additional 607,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

